Uttarakhand Govt To Undertake Digital Mapping Of Trekking Routes

Dehradun: In an effort to meet the safety concerns faced during trekking, the Uttarakhand government is set to undertake digital mapping of the prominent trekking routes in the state.

The mapping is a joint initiative of the Tourism Department and the Forest Department in the state. This is the first time such an initiative has been undertaken, 25 years after the establishment of the state. The tourism department had given the responsibility of preparing the draft of the policy to the forest department.

The new initiative can be seen in the wake of the state reeling under natural disasters. The hill state has a long history of natural disasters, with a recent Geological Survey of India (GSI) survey report revealing that 22 per cent of Uttarakhand's total geographical area is classified as highly sensitive to landslides.

According to the report, on average, 80 to 100 new landslide zones are identified every monsoon season. Chief Forest Conservator PK Patro has prepared a draft of the manual related to trekking and sent it to the government for consideration. The final manual will be prepared on the basis of the draft.

“Suggestions from various stakeholders have been included in this draft. It is prepared keeping in mind everything from solid waste management to disaster situations and the convenience and safety of tourists,” said PK Patro.

Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said that adventure sports and related tourism are being specially focused on in Uttarakhand. “There are ample possibilities of this in the state, and tourists at the national and international level also like to visit such tourist places, provided tourists get security and better arrangements. Keeping this in view, digital mapping of the tracking route is to be done, and rules and regulations will also be made soon,” he said.

Hundreds of trekking routes like Dodital, Dayara Bugyal, Valley of Flowers, Kedartal, Pindari Glacier, and Har Ki Doon attract thousands of tourists every year. But, the Tourism Secretary said, there was no scientific and systematic identification of these routes.