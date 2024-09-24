Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In the wake of the controversy over the prasad given in the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government is taking proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in all temples in the state including the Char Dham. According to Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, the prasad offered in the temples will be tested in labs to ensure no impurity.

The move aims to restore devotees' faith and confidence in the sanctity of the prasad. Temple kitchens and materials used for prasad preparation will also undergo rigorous checks. Regular testing will be conducted to prevent any scope for adulteration.

Uttarakhand Govt To Test Temple Prasad Amid Tirupati Controversy (ETV Bharat)

Satpal Maharaj has assured that random sampling and testing of Prasad will be conducted, along with verification of its ingredients, to restore public confidence. He said that apart from the Char Dham, the prasad of other famous temples will be tested in the lab.

"To protect the integrity of the Prasad, regular checks will be conducted on temple kitchens, ingredients, and food preparation. Periodic testing will ensure the absence of adulteration, maintaining the trust and well-being of devotees," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry issued a show cause notice to AR Dairy Food Private Ltd for not meeting the FSSAI standards while supplying “Ghee” to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In its notice to the company, a copy of which has been seen by ETV Bharat, the ministry asked to show cause as to why its license shall not be suspended for contravention of the provision of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.