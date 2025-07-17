Uttarakhand Govt To Launch Anti-encroachment Drive To Free Railways Land In Nainital

Haldwani: Authorities in Uttarakhand's Nainital district are launching an anti-encroachment drive to retrieve Railways land grabbed by encroachers in the district.

According to officials, directions were passed at a high-level meeting held on Thursday 17 July to free the railway land from encroachment in Nainital, district headquarters of Haldwani and Lalkuan. Apart from the district administration, officials of Railways and other related departments were also present in the meeting. In the meeting, instructions have been given to identify the encroachment on railway land and retrieve it, official sources said.

According to the officials, Railways land has been encroached upon by land grabbers in Haldwani and its surrounding areas. It is understood a letter was written by the Railways officials to the Nainital district administration for necessary action in this regard. In the letter, Railways has demanded the removal of encroachment on their land grabbed by the encroachers for the last many years.

It is learnt that the government is planning to expand Haldwani and Lalkuan railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme which requires additional land. For timely completion of the scheme, the process of removing encroachment around Haldwani and Lalkuan railway stations is being expedited.

At Thursday's meeting, it was decided that the encroachments made on the railway land will be identified and removed on priority. Immediately after the meeting, a joint team of various departments conducted a field inspection of Haldwani and Lalkuan railway station areas.

Additional District Magistrate Vivek Rai, after taking a meeting with the railway officials, said that on the instructions of the District Magistrate, the Railways and district administration as well as other departments besides the forest department will jointly identify the Railways' encroached land. Based on the findings, action will be taken to remove the encroachments after giving them notice, Rai said.

Railway officials said that notices have already been issued in some cases in the past. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Rai said that some cases of railways land encroachment in Haldwani area are going on in the court which have been kept away from marking. Railways and Revenue Department have been directed to show ownership of their respective lands in such cases.

If the local administration is to be believed, keeping in view the public interest and development plans of the Railways, the process of removing the encroachments will be initiated with the serving notices.