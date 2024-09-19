ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt To Conduct 4-Day Kailash Darshan Tour By MI-17 Chopper From November

Dehradun: There is good news for devotees who wish to visit Mount Kailash. The Uttarakhand tourism department has proposed to conduct Kailash Darshan by MI-17 chopper.

If things go as planned, chopper services will come in place from November onwards. One needs to spend Rs 66,000 to visit Mount Kailash by an helicopter. Devotees availing the chopper service will no longer have to take the long tiring road journey or climb steep hills on foot.

Kailash Darshan directly from Lipulekh: According to the information received from the state tourism department, the proposed journey will begin from Pithoragarh district headquarters. Firstly, devotees will be taken to Gunji, 70 km away from Pithoragarh by helicopter and then to Nabhidhang, about 21 km from Gunji, by private jeep. After this, they will be taken to Lipulekh Pass from Nabhidhang in Army vehicles under the protection of Army and ITBP jawans. Devotees will get Kailash Darshan from Lipulekh Pass View Point.

Four-day Kailash Darshan tour: According to the package prepared by the tourism department, the entire tour will be for four days.