Uttarakhand Govt Sacks 234 Contractual Doctors Over Absenteeism

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has sacked 234 contractual doctors for remaining absent from duties in violation to their contracts.

The Department of Medicine and Medical Education which sacked the doctors, will also provide the list of these doctors to the National Medical Council with up to two crore rupees to be recovered from the defaulting doctors.

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that there were many doctors who have violated the terms of the bond by completing MBBS studies from the state at a lower fee.

“About 234 such cases have come to our notice. It is being said that these doctors have been absent for a long time without informing. In such a situation, instructions have been given to the departmental officials to dismiss all these 234 doctors,” he said.

According to the contract with the medical colleges, these doctors were posted in the hilly districts by the Health Department as soon as they completed MBBS. It was mandatory for them to serve in the said areas for at least 5 years. In case of not doing so, these doctors can be allowed to work outside the state or do private practice only after depositing the prescribed amount in the bond and taking NOC as per law.

Among the doctors who have been absent for a long time, 56 are passouts from Government Doon Medical College, 95 from Haldwani and 83 from Srinagar Medical College as per officials. Considering the seriousness of this matter, the state government has directed the Director of Medical Education to recover the bond amount from all the absent doctors as per the terms of the bond.

Also, the Director General of Health has been asked to take action for the dismissal of these doctors. The Health Secretary has been directed to seek clarification from the Chief Medical Officer of the districts where the doctors were posted and the officer in-charge of the concerned hospital as to under what circumstances the officers of the concerned district did not initiate action against these absent doctors.

District-wise List Of Sacked Doctors Contractual Doctors