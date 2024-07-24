ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Plans To Divide Aid Given To Martyrs Between Wife, Parents

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is contemplating to divide the financial assistance provided to martyr's family equally between the spouse and the parents.

The move comes amid the row between Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh's wife and parents, who alleged that their daughter-in-law took the entire aid that was given by the government and left the house without giving them any share.

Ganesh Joshi, state minister of soldier welfare said that the proposal has been taken up before Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the cabinet meeting recently. Joshi said that if any armed soldier of Uttarakhand is martyred, then under the norms of the state government, Rs 25 lakh compensation is handed over to his widow. But considering the recent case where the soldier's widow left his parents after getting the compensation, the government is considering to divide this compensation amount equally between his wife and parents, he said.

Joshi said that a final decision would be taken at another meeting that will be held very soon.