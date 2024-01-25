Uttarakhand Govt 'Denies' Permission to Congress Event at Parade Ground Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Ahead of the high profile visit of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to Uttarakhand on 28 January to blow the campaign bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the authorities have not yet given permission to the Congress chief's proposed public meeting at the parade ground in capital Dehradun, sources said on Thursday.

State Congress President Karan Mahara has hit out at the Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP government in Uttarakhand for denying permission to the Congress event. Mahara said that he also met Urban Development Minister Premchand Aggarwal for permission for Mallikarjun Kharge's program at the parade ground, but to no avail.

Karan Mahara warned that the move does not bode well for democracy warning that the administration “will have to see that governments keep coming and going”. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Uttarakhand, if there is a public meeting at the Parade Ground, then every Congress worker will work to tell the truth,” he added.

The Uttarakhand Congress said that a written permission was sought from the district administration regarding the Mallikarjun Kharge's program at the parade ground which was received the same day on Jan 23. Congress said that a mail was also sent to the district administration on the same day asking for permission for the upcoming event at the parade ground.

“I myself spoke to the district administration on telephone, but instead of giving a satisfactory answer, it was said that it is their policy that the parade ground will not be allowed to host any political party. In such a situation, if permission is given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in future, then Congress party workers will tell the reality,” Uttarakhand Congress president said.

Karan Mahara said that for now, the Congress has finalized the ground of Bannu School for a public meeting to be addressed by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika acknowledged that a letter was received from Congress on 23rd regarding permission in the parade ground.

“Yesterday, a copy was also received by the Congress representatives. Talks have been held with the Congress delegation about the location,” Sonika said.