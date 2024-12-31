ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Issues Guidelines For Winter Char Dham Yatra; Here Are Do's & Dont's

Pilgrims have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the local administration to avoid any kind of accident during the journey. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The winter Char Dham Yatra has begun in full swing as authorities made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of one of the most sought-after pilgrimages. Till now, as many as 14,406 devotees have visited the Char Dham this winter. Due to rain and snowfall, the devotees are facing some difficulties. Given communication bottlenecks, the disaster management department has issued a detailed advisory regarding the winter Chardham Yatra.

The advisory instructed the devotees on what to do and what not to do during the Uttarakhand Winter Char Dham Yatra. In the last 24 hours, 767 devotees have visited the religious site. Out of that number, 357 have visited Pandukeshwar, 395 in Omkareshwar, 13 in Mukhwa, and two in Kharsali.

According to the information received from the State Emergency Operations Center, the winter pilgrimage to Kharsali, the winter residence of Yamunotri Dham, started on November 4. As many as 606 devotees have visited Kharsali so far. The winter pilgrimage to Mukhwa, the residence of Gangotri Dham, also began on November 4. Mukhwa has been visited by 3,096 devotees so far.

Similarly, the pilgrimage to Omkareshwar, the residence of Kedarnath Dham, began on November 24. A total of 5,964 devotees have visited Omkareshwar to date. The pilgrimage to Pandukeshwar, the residence of Badrinath Dham, started on December 9. A total of 4,770 devotees have visited Pandukeshwar to date.

High altitude sickness

Keeping in mind the convenience of the pilgrims embarking on winter yatra amid the changing weather in Uttarakhand, authorities asked pilgrims to take health-related precautions. The disaster department said that going to high altitudes during the winter Char Dham Yatra can cause problems like high altitude sickness. The authorities advised regular health check-ups and doctors' consultations before the journey.

Problems like colds and flu are common in cold weather. In such a situation, pilgrims have been advised to travel with warm clothes, cough-cold medicines and a hot water bottle. It is advised to drink less water in winter and keep them hydrated, especially when travelling to high-altitude areas. They have been advised to consult doctors immediately if they feel chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, confusion and vomiting.