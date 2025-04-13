ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Announces Free Badrinath Pilgrimage For Ex-Servicemen, War Hero Kin

The beneficiaries will be ex-servicemen above the age of 60 years and dependents of martyrs, who are above 60 years of age.

Uttarakhand Govt Announces Free Badrinath Pilgrimage For Ex-Servicemen, War Hero Kin
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST

Updated : April 13, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the Uttarakhand government will provide free pilgrimage opportunities to Badrinath Dham to ex-servicemen above the age of 60 years and dependents of martyrs, who are above 60 years of age.

In fact, the Dhami government had recently decided to prepare a concrete policy to regularise 22,000 upanal employees. They were demanding regularisation for a long time. The elated employees organised a felicitation ceremony for CM Dhami.

The CM said the state government will also try to make provisions of employment opportunity for the daughters of ex-servicemen so that they can become financially independent.

"From this year, ex-servicemen above the age of 60 years and their families will also be provided free Badrinath Yatra," Shami said. CM Dhami said he is empathetic towards soldiers' kids as he is the son of an ex-army man. According to the CM, he has seen the problems and challenges of ex-servicemen and their families closely. "My government is working with commitment for the welfare and upliftment of the ex-

