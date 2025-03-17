Uttarakhand Governor Accepts Minister Premchand Aggarwal's resignation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh on Monday accepted the resignation of State's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Aggarwal.

Aggarwal, who was embroiled in a controversy over a statement on pahadis in the Assembly had tendered his resignation after widespread backlash on Sunday. It is reported that the Governor had accepted Aggarwal's resignation on Sunday evening but the Governor's Secretariat confirmed it on Monday. A four-time MLA from Rishikesh, Aggarwal held the Parliamentary Affairs and Finance portfolios. He informed about his decision to resign from his post at a press conference on Sunday. Prior to his resignation, he paid his tributes at the Shaheed Smarak in Muzaffarnagar.

During the Assembly session on February 21, Aggarwal had said that Uttarakhand was not created solely for the 'pahadis'. The Speaker had immediately asked members from using divisive language, saying all residents of Uttarakhand are Uttarakhandis. Aggarwal's remark had triggered controversy with opposition members and common people terming it as an insult to the hill people. After this, Aggarwal had apologised in the Assembly and expressed regret, saying his statement had been twisted.

Also, he was summoned to the BJP party headquarters and state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and general secretary (organisation) Ajey Kumar held discussions with him. Later, Bhatt said that Aggarwal had assured not to make such remarks and had also expressed regret. The party had asked its members to refrain from making controversial statements and to preserve social harmony. Later, Bhatt said that during the meeting, Aggarwal was told that the kind of atmosphere created in the state due to various misunderstandings or other reasons is not appropriate and the party expects correct choice of words and restrained behaviour from him.