Uttarakhand Govt Starts Super 100 Program To Give Free Coaching To Medical, Engineering Aspirants

State government will provide free coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations preparation to 100 meritorious students selected under ‘Super 100' programme for 45 days.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (IANS)
Published : June 3, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday started the ‘Super 100' programme to provide free coaching to 100 meritorious students for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance examinations. School Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat started the programme for Class 12 science students studying in government schools under the “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”.

Under the programme, 100 meritorious students of the state have been selected based on the entrance examination. He said that in this programme to be run in Dehradun for a total of 45 days from June 1 to July 15, all the facilities will be given free to the selected students, which include food, accommodation, study material and arrangement of teachers for coaching.

The minister said that the cooperation of the Avanti Fellows organisation is also being taken in this programme. Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Kuldeep Gairola said that after 45 days of offline studies, these students will return to their schools, and after that, they will be given online coaching for the whole year. He said that during coaching, students will be continuously evaluated so that they can prepare for competitive examinations in a better way.

