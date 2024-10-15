ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Government Revokes Licenses of 250 AYUSH Doctors

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday decided to revoke the licenses of approximately 250 AYUSH doctors in the state. This decision comes after it was discovered that these doctors held diplomas from other states, rather than the required Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) or Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degrees.

The issue began in 2019 when the Medical Council of India, Uttarakhand chapter started registering new diploma holders under the Uttaranchal Adaptation and Modification Order 2002. However, the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) deemed these registrations invalid, stating that they went against central rules.

According to Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Secretary of the AYUSH Department, the registration process for these doctors was started in 2019 but was cancelled in 2021. The matter was pending in the Supreme Court, prompting the Medical Council of India, Uttarakhand chapter to seek government guidance.