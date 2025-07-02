ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Makes It Mandatory For Eateries On Kanwar Yatra Route To Display Food Licenses

'Food Safety Display Board' should also be installed in eateries in a visible location so that customers can know who is responsible for food quality.

Lord Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) during their pilgrimage (Kanwar Yatra) in the holy month of 'Shravan' in New Delhi on Thursday, August 01, 2024.
Lord Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) during their pilgrimage (Kanwar Yatra) in the holy month of 'Shravan' in New Delhi on Thursday, August 01, 2024. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 7:51 AM IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in the state to prominently display their food licenses or registration certificates at their business establishments.

Owners of hotels, dhabas, eateries on carts and stalls along the pilgrimage route will have to display a clean copy of their license or registration certificate at a prominent place in his establishment so that consumers can easily see it, Health Secretary and Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration R Rajesh Kumar said. Small traders and cart-stall owners will also have to keep and display their registration certificates with them.

'Food Safety Display Board' should also be installed in hotels, eateries, dhabas and restaurants at a clearly visible place, so that the customer can know who is responsible for the quality of food. Action will be taken against businessmen who do not follow these instructions under Section 55 of the Food Safety Act 2006, in which a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh can be imposed, the official said.

All officials concerned should ensure that these orders are strictly followed, Kumar said. There will be no compromise with the quality of food served to devotees at pandals and community kitchens or bhandaras, he said. "Immediate legal action will be taken against adulterators and those who tamper with the standards. The health of the pilgrims is our top priority," he said.

Special teams of food safety officers have been deployed in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkashi districts who will regularly take samples of milk, sweets, oil, spices, beverages etc. from the pandals and send them to laboratories for testing. If any sample does not meet the standards, the concerned place will be closed immediately, Additional Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration Tajbar Singh Jaggi said. (With PTI Inputs)

