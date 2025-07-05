Marriages Of Minors Will No Longer Be Cancelled In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Government has made some changes in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Now marriage registration of people, who were minors at the time of tying the knot, will not be canceled. The Uttarakhand government has clarified that if the couples are adults at the time of registration, then the marriage will not be canceled.

A meeting of various departments was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan recently during which information was analysed on the progress of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) registration in all districts of the state.The Chief Secretary emphasized on getting marriages registered under UCC. For this, instructions were also issued to run awareness programs in all the districts, so that more people get their marriage registered.

The Chief Secretary also asked to dispose of pending cases of registration expeditiously. He issued instructions to conduct special campaigns for registration in districts in the plains. Along with this, the Chief Secretary instructed the District Magistrates to listen to the problems of common people and pay special attention to ensure their resolution.

Bardhan instructed the departments to immediately repair electricity poles, hanging wires and broken drinking water pipelines. Unless the officers go to the field, they will not be aware of the problems of the common people, he said.