Uttarakhand Glacier Grows By 863 Meters In A Month: What's Behind The Expansion? Wadia Institute Study Explains

Dehradun: Amid growing concerns over melting glaciers due to climate change, an unnamed glacier in the Dhauli Ganga basin of Uttarakhand has baffled scientists with its extraordinary growth. According to a study by the Wadia Insitute of Himalayan Geology, this glacier expanded by an astonishing 863 meters in just one month, a rare phenomenon that defies the prevailing trend of glacier retreat worldwide.

Located between the Randolph and Rekana glaciers in the remote Niti Valley, this glacier spans approximately 48 square kilometres. Its steady year-on-year growth has been observed through satellite data, offering new insights into surge-type glaciers while raising critical questions about the underlying hydrological and geological factors driving its expansion.

Location and Significance

The unnamed glacier in the Niti Valley of Uttakhand's Chamoli district lies at an altitude of 6,550 meters above sea level. Spanning an area of around 48 square kilometres, the glacier has been the subject of recent studies by scientists aiming to understand surge-type glaciers and their behaviours.

Image showing distance from the glacier headwall (Wadia Insitute of Himalayan Geology)

Findings of the Study

A research paper titled 'Manifestation of a Glacier Surge in Central Himalaya Using Multi-Temporal Satellite Data' by Dr Manish Mehta, a glaciologist at the Wadia Institute, sheds light on the glacier's unusual behaviour. Dr Mehta highlighted that while glaciers globally are melting, this particular glacier has been increasing its area steadily over the years.

The rate of area expansion of the Unnamed glacier has been recorded as follows:

2001-02: 7.21 meters per year

2011-12: 15.59 meters per year

2013-14: 17.16 meters per year

2014-15: 15.08 meters per year

2015-16: 31.54 meters per year

2016-17: 23.31 meters per year

2017-18: 38.04 meters per year

2018-19: 55.94 meters per year

Between September 12, 2019, and October 14, 2019, the glacier saw an extraordinary surge of 863.49 meters in a single month.