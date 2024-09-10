ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Girl Molested In Dehradun Market, Shops Closed In Protest, Accused Salesman Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Salesman accused of molesting a girl in a shop in Dehradun's Paltan Bazaar was arrested. District administration had to intervene after traders from the two communities got into a tussle with each other following the incident.

Paltan Bazaar (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dehradun: Several shops were closed in Paltan Bazaar in Dehradun in protest against the molestation of a girl in a shoe shop on Sunday evening. A salesman has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

A university student, who had gone to a shop to buy a pair of shoes, later informed that she was allegedly molested by the salesman. After this, locals reached the shop and caught the youth. He was brought to the police station and a case was lodged based on the victim's complaint.

However, tension ensued after a group of traders allegedly assaulted the shopkeeper and the accused salesman. A heavy police force was deployed at Paltan Bazaar to ensure law and order in the area.

Traders of the minority community alleged that the shop owner where the accused worked was beaten up without reason while the Hindu traders alleged that police had registered a case under mild section and did not take any action against the shop owner.

The complainant, a university student from Lucknow, who lives in a hostel went to Ryan Footwear Shop in front of the mosque in the market. The student alleged that a salesman, Umer, took her to the upper floor of the shop on the pretext of showing her some new stocks that had arrived. The accused allegedly molested her while helping her wear the sandals.

According to the student, she had pushed away the accused and ran away from the shop. Hearing the noise, people gathered in front of the shop and caught the accused. The local traders had beaten up the salesman and the shopkeeper. After which, the traders called the police and a case was registered against the accused, Umer, who lives on Gandhi Road in Dehradun.

Following which, a tussle ensued between the traders of two communities. One group demanded punishment for the salesman but condemned assault on him while the other side justified the attack and said that the shopkeeper too should be made responsible for recruiting such a man.

Many traders of the minority community kept their establishments closed on Monday and sat on a dharna in protest. On the other hand, the Hindu traders also united together against the incident and handed over the keys to the Collectorate to pressurise the police.

At a meeting called by the administration, the traders demanded improving the infrastructure in the main market with a focus on women's safety. They demanded setting up booths for women, patrolling by women police personnel and increasing the number of CCTV cameras.

SSP Ajay Singh said that criminals have no caste or religion. "One should maintain communal harmony and strict action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into his/her own hand," he said.

