Uttarakhand: Girl Molested In Dehradun Market, Shops Closed In Protest, Accused Salesman Held

Dehradun: Several shops were closed in Paltan Bazaar in Dehradun in protest against the molestation of a girl in a shoe shop on Sunday evening. A salesman has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

A university student, who had gone to a shop to buy a pair of shoes, later informed that she was allegedly molested by the salesman. After this, locals reached the shop and caught the youth. He was brought to the police station and a case was lodged based on the victim's complaint.

However, tension ensued after a group of traders allegedly assaulted the shopkeeper and the accused salesman. A heavy police force was deployed at Paltan Bazaar to ensure law and order in the area.

Traders of the minority community alleged that the shop owner where the accused worked was beaten up without reason while the Hindu traders alleged that police had registered a case under mild section and did not take any action against the shop owner.

The complainant, a university student from Lucknow, who lives in a hostel went to Ryan Footwear Shop in front of the mosque in the market. The student alleged that a salesman, Umer, took her to the upper floor of the shop on the pretext of showing her some new stocks that had arrived. The accused allegedly molested her while helping her wear the sandals.

According to the student, she had pushed away the accused and ran away from the shop. Hearing the noise, people gathered in front of the shop and caught the accused. The local traders had beaten up the salesman and the shopkeeper. After which, the traders called the police and a case was registered against the accused, Umer, who lives on Gandhi Road in Dehradun.