Uttarakhand Gets Ready for UCC Test Case; Panel Submits Draft Today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The expert committee formed under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Desai to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code submitted the document to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. A special four-day session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will also be held from February 5 to 8, in which the Chief Minister will present the UCC Bill in the House.

The draft will now be discussed in a meeting of the state Cabinet before it is tabled in the form of a Bill in the Assembly. CM Dhami, speaking about the implementation of UCC in the state said, "The committee formed to prepare the draft for the purpose of implementing the Uniform Civil Code will submit the draft today at 11 am in Dehradun."

"After reviewing this, we will move forward in the direction of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state by bringing a bill in the upcoming assembly session. Today is an important day for all the people of the state when we are going to move forward with more strength by realizing the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

If implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to adopt UCC. Passing legislation on the UCC will fulfil a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state.

BJP state in-charge Dushyant Gautam said, "Following the enactment of the UCC in Uttarakhand, similar bills are expected to be placed before the assemblies in other states as well. UCC has already been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule." The UCC was promised to the people of Uttarakhand in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

Uttarakhand had constituted a panel on the Uniform Civil Code under Justice Ranjana Desai on May 27, 2022. The committee includes Delhi High Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice Chancellor Prof. Surekha Dangwal and social activist Manu Gaur.

Karan Mahara, President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress said that the very term Uniform Civil Code underscores its national significance, transcending the boundaries of any single state. It is a subject related to the central government and not state government."