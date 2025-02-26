Two Bihari BTech Students Died By Drowning In Alaknanda River At Uttarakhand's Srinagar

Srinagar: A major accident took place in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Two students died by drowning in the Alaknanda River in Srinagar, Garhwal district, on Wednesday afternoon. One student has been rescued safely. Both the students who died in the accident are said to be B.Tech students of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University. The student who has been rescued safely is a B. Pharma student, who is currently admitted to the hospital.

Police have recovered the bodies of the two deceased students. Both the students are said to be residents of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Both were B.Tech first-semester students in Garhwal University. Police are investigating how both of them drowned. Police have informed the families of the victims about the incident.

According to the information, four students had gone to take a bath in the river in the Chauras area. While bathing, suddenly three students went into deep water and started drowning. One of these students somehow saved himself, but two students drowned in the water.

Both the students who lost their lives in the accident were cousins. Immediately after coming to know about the incident, the local administration and police reached the spot. They conducted the rescue operation and took out the drowned students, but by then two of them had died.

Following this incident, the administration has once again appealed to the people to be cautious while bathing in the river and avoid going into deep water.