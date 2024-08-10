ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Fresh Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Kedarnath Highway, Yellow Alert For Many Dists

Rudraprayag/Chamoli (Uttarakhand): While the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding heavy downpour in many areas of Uttarakhand, Rudraprayag district has been experiencing torrential rains since morning and a yet another landslide was witnessed on the Kedarnath Yatra route on Saturday morning.

A portion of the mountain collapsed on the Kedarnath Highway near Doliya Devi this morning. Huge boulders started raining down from above and the entire stretch was covered with boulders and debris in no time, leading to the disruption of traffic movement on the highway. Fortunately, no person or vehicle came under the grip of the landslide.

Earlier on Friday, heavy rainfall had triggered a landslide on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district and the highway was covered with boulders. Following this, traffic was suspended in Kameda near Gauchar while the boulders were being removed. Also, the Tharali-Dewal motor road was closed near Nandkesari.

Overall, the highway was closed to traffic in many areas along with several adjoining roads, leaving commuters in a lot of problem. Long queues of vehicles were seen on many roads.