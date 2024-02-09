Uttarakhand 'Forest Scam' Case: CBI Raids Forest Dept Office in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid the ED raids in Uttarakhand in connection with the tree felling and construction in the Pakhro Forest Range of the Jim Corbett Park, the CBI on Thursday Feb 8 raided the Forest Headquarters in connection with the probe into the case, sources said. It is learnt that the Superintendent of the CBI reached the headquarters along with the team where he met the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anoop Malik.

Sources said that the two discussed important aspects about the ongoing probe into the alleged forest scam in which former minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat is the key accused. It is learnt the CBI team sought information about the rules and regulations governing the construction in forest areas.

The CBI also asked for some important documents from PCCF in this regard, reliable sources said. The CBI raid at the Forest Headquarters came a day after the ED, which is also investigating the alleged forest scam, raided multiple locations including the premises of former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and some IFS officers in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh in connection with the case.

Harak Singh Rawat, who has switched from the BJP to the Congress is the main accused in the case. Rawat is accused of felling trees and carrying out construction in the Pakhro Forest Range of the Jim Corbett Park during his tenure as Forest Minister of Uttarakhand.

Rawat on Thursday told ETV Bharat that the raids were part of the BJP's political vendetta and that he was “ready for the long-drawn legal battle” against the ED raids.