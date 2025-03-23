Favourable Weather, Forest Dept Efforts Lower Forest Fire Incidents In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has reported fewer forest fire incidents in the first month of the fire season thanks to the efforts of the Forest Department and favourable weather.

Statistics show that at the national level, other states are far ahead of Uttarakhand in terms of forest fire. Compared to previous years, fewer incidents have been recorded in the state during the period. The summer season is quite crucial for Uttarakhand as forest fires have been reported with alarming regularity during this period. The incidents have sparked debates not only within the state but also at the national level with the Supreme Court and High Court issuing directives to the state government in this regard.

The Forest Survey of India sends alerts received through satellite regarding forest fire to various states. This process of sending alerts starts from the month of November. The data from November 1, 2024 to March 20 has brought a sigh of relief for the state. According to the data, this year, 81,405 alerts have been issued for forest fires across the country of which 1,347 were issued for Uttarakhand. While Telangana received the maximum number of alerts at 11,499, Odisha Odisha is at number two with 10,231 alerts. Maharashtra is at number three with 8,732 alerts, 7,353 in Chhattisgarh, 7,044 in Andhra Pradesh and 6,747 in Karnataka. Similarly, 5,490 incidents occurred in Madhya Pradesh and 5,042 in Mizoram, 2,841 in Manipur, 2,417 in Meghalaya and 1,850 in Assam.

Fire personnel dousing fire in a forest (ETV Bharat)

The statistics reveal that Uttarakhand reported fewer incidents than most other states of the country. "This year, very few incidents of forest fire have been recorded in Uttarakhand till now. This is a relief the state's Forest Department. However, the Department is geared up as usual to face the worst," said Nishant Verma, APCCF Forest Fire .

The forest fire season in India starts from February 15 and continues till June 15. Around a month has passed since the season started and the figures for Uttarakhand have been quite encouraging. From February 15 to March 20, 2023, a total of 608 incidents were reported in the state. Similarly, in 2024, the incidents came down to 550 during the period. In the current year, only 198 incidents have been recorded so far. Officials said around 50 per cent of alerts issued for Uttarakhand are expected to be false. The Forest Department is busy preparing a data for the number of alerts received and the number of false alarms.

Forest fire on a hill in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The Forest Department has made a lot of preparations for the fire season and for the first time, district-wise responsibilities have been assigned to PCCF level officers. Keeping public participation at the forefront, people have also been made aware for the fire season. Apart from this, the Department is also adopting the Sheetalakhet model as per which common people are being made aware of forest fires and the reasons they occur, State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.

Weather also contributed significantly to the reduction in number of incidents. The state witnessed rainfall on some days in February and March. However, the weather may become drier in the coming months and this may pose a challenge for the Forest Department.