Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Govt Ropes In Celebrated Author Ruskin Bond For Advice

Mussoorie: At a time when authorities are trying hard to contain raging forest fires, they roped in celebrated author Ruskin Bond for his advice to resolve the crisis. Bond also reciprocated by appealing to people to take appropriate measures to tame the phenomenon.

Uttarakhand Forest Corporation is constantly trying to prevent forest fires in Uttarakhand. At the same time, work is being done on the instructions of higher officials to make people aware of forest fires.

In Mussoorie, the queen of mountains, DFO Amit Kanwar is trying to make people aware by meeting various famous personalities in the town.

The officials of the forest department met famous writer and Padma Shri Padma Bhushan Ruskin Bond. Ruskin Bond gave a message to make people aware about forest fires.

The Padma Shri winner said he has a deep bond with forests which abound in Uttarakhand and he does not want woods not to be harmed. He asked people to cooperate with the forest department.

"Last year, when the fire could not be controlled in California, its effect was felt in Los Angeles and more than half of the area was destroyed. I have been living in Mussoorie for the last 50 years. Forest fire is not a new thing, it happens every year in the summer season. There is drought from April to June, there is no sign of rain, the temperature increases a lot. Due to which forests catch fire and there is a huge loss to forest wealth and animals. Some forest fires happen suddenly. Some are due to negligence and many are also human causes," he said.

He said once again, the summer season has started. Due to this, there is a possibility of forest fires. All people should be alert about this and the forest department should make every possible effort to prevent forest fires, he added.

"The forests should be protected from burning. The weather cycle should run properly, so that rain starts in July. If the natural course continues, the damage caused by forest fires can be reduced," Bond said.