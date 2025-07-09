ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Forest Dept Orders Inquiry Into Security Lapse During CM Dhami's Corbett Trip

PCCF wildlife Ranjan Kumar Mishra will investigate into the condition of vehicle in which CM Dhami visited Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Uttarakhand Forest Dept Orders Inquiry Into Security Lapse During CM Dhami's Corbett Trip
CM Dhami during Corbett Tiger Reserve visit (CM Dhami's X handle)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

Dehradun: The chief conservator of forests (HoFF) has ordered an inquiry into Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's alleged security lapse during his visit to the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Sunday. The investigation will be conducted by PCCF wildlife Ranjan Kumar Mishra.

The move came after it was revealed that the vehicle used to ferry the CM inside the reserve had not undergone a security audit and its fitness certificate had expired five years ago.

The chief conservator of forests (HoFF) Sameer Sinha told ETV Bharat that in view of the seriousness of this matter, orders have been given to investigate the matter immediately. The investigation report is expected to be submitted within the next few days, he said. Principal secretary RK Sudhanshu had also taken cognizance of this matter.

Ranjan Kumar Mishra will probe into the condition of the vehicle carrying CM Dhami in Corbett Tiger Reserve and submit his report to the higher level.

State forest minister Subodh Uniyal has already admitted to the lapse calling it a mistake and assured to investigate the matter. However, doubts are being raised as the forest department is yet to complete its investigation into the death of six persons following a vehicle crash in Rajaji Tiger Reserve in January 2024.

On July 6, CM Dhami visited Corbett Tiger Reserve in Nainital district and undertook a ride on a gypsy. Corbett Park director Saket Badola also rode along with the CM.

However, it was later revealed that the gypsy had not undergone a safety audit and its fitness certificate had expired on August 22, 2020. The news triggered a stir in the forest department and the Chief Minister's Office.

