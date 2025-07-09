ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Forest Dept Orders Inquiry Into Security Lapse During CM Dhami's Corbett Trip

Dehradun: The chief conservator of forests (HoFF) has ordered an inquiry into Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's alleged security lapse during his visit to the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Sunday. The investigation will be conducted by PCCF wildlife Ranjan Kumar Mishra.

The move came after it was revealed that the vehicle used to ferry the CM inside the reserve had not undergone a security audit and its fitness certificate had expired five years ago.

The chief conservator of forests (HoFF) Sameer Sinha told ETV Bharat that in view of the seriousness of this matter, orders have been given to investigate the matter immediately. The investigation report is expected to be submitted within the next few days, he said. Principal secretary RK Sudhanshu had also taken cognizance of this matter.

Ranjan Kumar Mishra will probe into the condition of the vehicle carrying CM Dhami in Corbett Tiger Reserve and submit his report to the higher level.