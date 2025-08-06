Essay Contest 2025

Uttarakhand Floods: 2 Women Buried, Five Nepali Labourers Swept Away In Pauri Garhwal

Heavy rains and flash floods in Uttarakhand have claimed multiple lives, with two women buried and five Nepali labourers swept away in Pauri Garhwal.

Pauri Garhwal: Two Women Buried, Five Nepali Labourers Swept Away In Uttarakhand Floods
Uttarkashi: Houses buried under debris following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

Pauri Garhwal: A day after the devastating flash floods in Uttarkashi, two women were reported buried under debris in Buransi village, while five Nepali labourers were swept away in Bankura village of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the body of one of the two women has been recovered, while search operations are underway for the second, officials said.

At the same time, the rescue teams are searching for the Nepali labourers, while several other labourers injured in the disaster have been rescued.

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria said that since Tuesday, heavy rainfall has triggered landslides across multiple areas in the state. The rainfall has caused road closures and damage in several villages.

Officials said that several houses have been damaged in one village. Bhadauria visited the affected areas with her team, and villagers are being relocated to safer locations. Essential relief materials are also being distributed.

According to Bhadauria, a Bailey bridge is being arranged to replace the damaged bridge on the National Highway near Kalgadi in the Pabau area.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing several parts of Uttarakhand since Sunday night, severely disrupting life from the mountains to the plains. The water level of the Ganga continues to rise and has crossed the warning mark in Haridwar.

Four people are suspected to have been killed in the disaster that struck the ecologically fragile area following what officials described as a cloudburst on Tuesday afternoon. At least half of Dharali was buried under the fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble, and water.

