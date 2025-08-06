ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Floods: 2 Women Buried, Five Nepali Labourers Swept Away In Pauri Garhwal

Pauri Garhwal: A day after the devastating flash floods in Uttarkashi, two women were reported buried under debris in Buransi village, while five Nepali labourers were swept away in Bankura village of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the body of one of the two women has been recovered, while search operations are underway for the second, officials said.

At the same time, the rescue teams are searching for the Nepali labourers, while several other labourers injured in the disaster have been rescued.

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria said that since Tuesday, heavy rainfall has triggered landslides across multiple areas in the state. The rainfall has caused road closures and damage in several villages.

Officials said that several houses have been damaged in one village. Bhadauria visited the affected areas with her team, and villagers are being relocated to safer locations. Essential relief materials are also being distributed.