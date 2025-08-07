Essay Contest 2025

Uttarakhand Flash Flood Ground Report: Dharali Inaccessible As Bridge Washed Away

A team from ETV Bharat is reporting from disaster zone, Dharali, providing updates on the areas impacted by the floods.

Uttarakhand Flash Flood Ground Report: Dharali Inaccessible As Bridge Washed Away
Rescue operation underway in Dharali (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST

By Naveen Uniyal

Uttarkashi: Videos and photographs post-flash flood in Dharali of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district have shown accumulation of debris along with missing roads and bridges. A cloudburst triggered flash flood on Tuesday caused significant damage and the impact has been so severe that areas in and around Dharali are completely destroyed, making them almost unrecognisable.

The ETV Bharat team that left for Dharali, the disaster zone, on the night of August 5 has not been able to reach the spot till Thursday. Due to lack of connectivity, the team proceeded on foot from Bhatwadi.

From Bhatwadi to Gangani:

On Thursday morning, ETV Bharat's Naveen Uniyal started walking from Bhatwadi and somehow reached Gangani, covering around 17 kilometres in seven hours, putting his life at risk. What he encountered during this journey was nothing less than shocking, disturbing and even hair-raising. The walking pathways have fallen prey to the disaster and the place resonated with the sound of flowing water.

Uttarakhand Flash Flood Ground Report: Dharali Inaccessible As Bridge Washed Away
Walking pathways destroyed (ETV Bharat)

A bridge over Bhagirathi river near Gangani has been washed away by the flood making it impossible to walk beyond Gangani.

Congress state president Karan Mahara, who was on his way to Dharali to take stock of the damage caused by the disaster, told ETV Bharat that the situation has become worse. Mahara said he possesses a list of 64 people from Maharashtra and Karnataka, who can't be contacted. It may take a week for the roads to be built and helicopter service is the only option for undertaking rescue operations, he added.

Third Day Of Rescue Operation:

A cloudburst struck Dharali on August 5. Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and state police are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the Harsil-Dharali region.

So far, five persons have died and several others are missing while 274 people have been brought to Harshil from Gangotri and surrounding areas.

UTTARAKHAND FLASH FLOODDHARALI INACCESSIBLECLOUDBURSTFLASH FLOODUTTARAKHAND DISASTER

