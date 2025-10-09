Uttarakhand FDA Seizes Banned Cough Syrups During Raids At Several Medical Stores In Dehradun
FDA inspector Manvendra Rana said cough syrups containing three specific salts banned by the Centre were seized, and their samples have been sent for testing.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Dehradun: As there is a high demand for cough syrups due to the seasonal change, the Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) team is continuously raiding medical stores in Dehradun under the leadership of Seema Dungrakoti, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, to seize banned cough syrups.
"Cough syrups with three types of salt have been banned by the Central government. Medical stores are inspected monthly under the direction of the state Legal Services Authority under the "Safe Medicine, Safe Life Campaign," she said.
"Consequently, banned cough syrups have been prioritised in the ongoing inspections to ensure no shops are left with any stock of the banned syrups. Two medical stores have been suspended from purchasing and selling because pharmacists were not present," she said further.
FDA inspector Manvendra Rana said cough syrups containing the specific salts banned by the Centre were also found during the raid, but they were kept separately by shopkeepers. The FDA team sealed these cough syrups and seized them to prevent their sale until further notice, he added.
"India has banned the purchase and sale of cough syrups containing three salts. Furthermore, 17 shops have been inspected in the last few days, and samples of 35 medicines have been sent to the lab for testing. Further action will be taken after the investigation," Rana added.
Following the Central government's advisory on the use and sale of cough syrups amid deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, the state government imposed a ban on the sale of cough syrups in markets across the state.
The Centre's advisory bans cough syrups containing three types of salts and specifically advises against giving cough syrups to children under five. The Uttarakhand government has banned cough syrups containing Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide, Chlorpheniramine Maleate, and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride salts. Furthermore, the Health Department has issued instructions to all doctors not to prescribe these medicines.
Also Read