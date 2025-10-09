ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand FDA Seizes Banned Cough Syrups During Raids At Several Medical Stores In Dehradun

The FDA team during the raid at a medical store in Dehradun. ( ETV Bharat )

Published : October 9, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST

Dehradun: As there is a high demand for cough syrups due to the seasonal change, the Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) team is continuously raiding medical stores in Dehradun under the leadership of Seema Dungrakoti, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, to seize banned cough syrups. "Cough syrups with three types of salt have been banned by the Central government. Medical stores are inspected monthly under the direction of the state Legal Services Authority under the "Safe Medicine, Safe Life Campaign," she said. "Consequently, banned cough syrups have been prioritised in the ongoing inspections to ensure no shops are left with any stock of the banned syrups. Two medical stores have been suspended from purchasing and selling because pharmacists were not present," she said further. FDA team collected samples of 35 cough syrups. (ETV Bharat)