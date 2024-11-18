ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: One Arrested for Issuing 'Death Threat' to YouTuber Saurabh Joshi for Rs 2 Cr Extortion Money

Nainital: A well-known YouTuber, Saurabh Joshi, a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, has allegedly received a death threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

Following this, the police arrested an accused from Haldwani who had sent a letter in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded extortion of Rs 2 crore from the famous YouTuber Joshi. The threat was issued through a letter in which the gang allegedly demanded the ransom from him to save himself and his family.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena disclosed that a police team was formed due to the seriousness of the case and the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang being involved. On Monday, the police and SOG team arrested the accused Arun Kumar, a resident of Fatehganj Bisauli, Uttar Pradesh, from Rampur Road in Haldwani.

SSP said that during interrogation, the accused said that he used to work as a security guard in Mohali, Punjab, but the owner fired him from there. After this, in order to earn money, he threatened YouTuber Saurabh Joshi for extortion in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The arrested person had no connection with the Bishnoi gang and he resorted to this to make easy money, the police said.

Earlier, YouTuber Joshi filed the complaint at a local police station, which registered a case and carried out the investigation using various evidence, including CCTV footage, SP City Prakash Chandra told ETV Bharat.

According to police, the letter is full of explicit threats against Joshi and his family. The gang had warned him against approaching police or noncompliance.