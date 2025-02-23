Uttarakhand: Engineers 'Transferred' Through Forged Signatures Of Irrigation Secretary; Probe Ordered

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Irrigation Department has sought an inquiry into the “transfer” of engineers in the department through forged signatures of the Irrigation Secretary.

The inquiry has been initiated after two purported transfer orders of engineers—one dated Jan 31 and another on Feb 19—went viral and bore purported signatures of Irrigation Secretary Dr R Rakesh Kumar.

Sources said that soon after the transfer orders went viral and were even complied with by the concerned officials, the Irrigation Secretary expressed ignorance over having issued the transfer orders and immediately ordered legal action.

It is learnt that the matter came to light after the assistant engineers, who were transferred with fake signatures, including the Additional Assistant Engineers Chiranji Lal, Sumit Kumar and Jaideep met the secretary.

As the fraud came to light, the department issued orders directing the “transferred” engineers to report to their earlier places of posting. Besides, the Irrigation Department has lodged a complaint with the police seeking legal action against the fraudsters for forging the Secretary's signatures.

In a similar incident of forgery, an order regarding “promotion” of an officer to the post of Chief Engineer in the Public Works Department had come to light after which the department had ordered investigation into the matter.