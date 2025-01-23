Uttarakhand: ED Attaches Land Worth Rs 70 Crore Linked To Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

Dehradun: In fresh legal trouble for senior Uttarakhand Congress leader and former Cabinet minister, Harak Singh Rawat, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Dehradun has accused Rawat of hatching a conspiracy along with his associates of usurping prime land worth Rs 70 crore.

In a statement issued in this regard, an ED spokesperson said that the probe agency has provisionally attached immovable property in the form of land around 101 Bighas situated in Dehradun district and having a registered value of Rs 6.56 Crore and current market value of more than Rs 70 crore in the case of Birendra Singh Kandari and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attachment has been made in the FIR registered at Sahaspur, Dehradun, Uttarakhand under various sections of IPC, 1860.

According to the ED spokesperson, the federal probe agency's investigation revealed that despite the categoric order of the Court, Late Mrs. Sushila Rani in conspiracy with other persons registered two Powers of Attorneys (POA) in the name of Birender Singh Kandari and Narender Kumar Walia of the lands situated at Sahaspur, Dehradun.

“Further these lands were sold by Birendra Singh Kandari, close associate of Harak Singh Rawat, to Mrs. Deepti Rawat and Mrs. Laxmi Rana by using this Power of Attorney against a insignificant amount which was much below the Circle Rates prescribed by the revenue authorities for that area,” the ED said.

The land purchased by Mrs. Deepti Rawat is now part of Doon Institute of Medical Science (DIMS) (runs under Smt. Poorna Devi Memorial Trust) of which she is the chairperson, it added. As per the ED, the trust is controlled by the family and friends of Harak Singh Rawat.

The ED said that the probe revealed that Ms. Deepti Rawat, wife of Harak Singh Rawat and Smt. Laxmi Rana managed to register the said land 101 Bigha in their name “with the conspiracy hatched by Birendra Singh Kandari, Harak Singh Rawat, Late Sushila Rani and other persons”.

“After identification of POC, Provisional Attachment Order attaching approx. 101 Bigha land for a value of Rs.6.56 Crore (Current market value more than 70 Crore) has been issued which includes 2 pieces of lands in District- Dehradun. Further investigation is under progress,” it added.