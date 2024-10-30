Uttarakhand: Drug Addict Sets House On Fire After A Family Locked Him In Room, 11 Critical

Bageshwar: In a horrific incident, a drug addict allegedly set ablaze a house in Devnai Rankudi village of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar and burned at least 11 people. Ten of them remain critical in the hospital.
The incident triggered panic in the area with police taking cognisance and starting to investigate.
Baijnath Police Station in-charge Pratap Singh Nagarkoti said that after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent all the injured people to Bageshwar District Hospital after first aid.
According to the police, a man from the village reached a house in an "inebriated state" and started beating the family members following a personal enmity.
“He attacked a person and broke his head after which the victim's family locked him in a room and informed his relatives about it,” said an official.
“During this time the person opened the gas cylinder kept in the room and set it on fire leading to burn injuries to family members,” he said.
The injured have been identified as Mangala Giri (18) son of Diwan Giri, Mukesh (14) son of Harish Giri, Kundan Nath (32) son of Madhav Nath, Bhagwati Devi (64) wife of Madan Ram, Beena (31) wife of Kundan Nath, Jagdish (22) son of Shankar Nath, Kalavati Devi (55) wife Shankarnath, Jeevan Giri (35) son of Narayan Giri, Munni Devi (45) wife of Narayan Giri, Champa Goswami (20) daughter of Narayan Giri and Vinod Giri (24) son of Narayan Giri.
