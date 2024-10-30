ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Drug Addict Sets House On Fire After A Family Locked Him In Room, 11 Critical

Bageshwar: In a horrific incident, a drug addict allegedly set ablaze a house in Devnai Rankudi village of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar and burned at least 11 people. Ten of them remain critical in the hospital.

The incident triggered panic in the area with police taking cognisance and starting to investigate.

Baijnath Police Station in-charge Pratap Singh Nagarkoti said that after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent all the injured people to Bageshwar District Hospital after first aid.

According to the police, a man from the village reached a house in an "inebriated state" and started beating the family members following a personal enmity.