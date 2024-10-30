ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Drug Addict Sets House On Fire After A Family Locked Him In Room, 11 Critical

The accused committed this act allegedly due to personal enmity injuring 11 people.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Bageshwar: In a horrific incident, a drug addict allegedly set ablaze a house in Devnai Rankudi village of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar and burned at least 11 people. Ten of them remain critical in the hospital.

The incident triggered panic in the area with police taking cognisance and starting to investigate.

Baijnath Police Station in-charge Pratap Singh Nagarkoti said that after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent all the injured people to Bageshwar District Hospital after first aid.

According to the police, a man from the village reached a house in an "inebriated state" and started beating the family members following a personal enmity.

“He attacked a person and broke his head after which the victim's family locked him in a room and informed his relatives about it,” said an official.

“During this time the person opened the gas cylinder kept in the room and set it on fire leading to burn injuries to family members,” he said.

The injured have been identified as Mangala Giri (18) son of Diwan Giri, Mukesh (14) son of Harish Giri, Kundan Nath (32) son of Madhav Nath, Bhagwati Devi (64) wife of Madan Ram, Beena (31) wife of Kundan Nath, Jagdish (22) son of Shankar Nath, Kalavati Devi (55) wife Shankarnath, Jeevan Giri (35) son of Narayan Giri, Munni Devi (45) wife of Narayan Giri, Champa Goswami (20) daughter of Narayan Giri and Vinod Giri (24) son of Narayan Giri.

Read More

  1. "A Big Ball Of Fire": Eyewitnesses Recount Fireworks Explosion During Kerala Temple Festival
  2. Haryana: Train Coach Catches Fire as Firecrackers Burst, Passengers Jump in Panic, 4 Injured

Bageshwar: In a horrific incident, a drug addict allegedly set ablaze a house in Devnai Rankudi village of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar and burned at least 11 people. Ten of them remain critical in the hospital.

The incident triggered panic in the area with police taking cognisance and starting to investigate.

Baijnath Police Station in-charge Pratap Singh Nagarkoti said that after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent all the injured people to Bageshwar District Hospital after first aid.

According to the police, a man from the village reached a house in an "inebriated state" and started beating the family members following a personal enmity.

“He attacked a person and broke his head after which the victim's family locked him in a room and informed his relatives about it,” said an official.

“During this time the person opened the gas cylinder kept in the room and set it on fire leading to burn injuries to family members,” he said.

The injured have been identified as Mangala Giri (18) son of Diwan Giri, Mukesh (14) son of Harish Giri, Kundan Nath (32) son of Madhav Nath, Bhagwati Devi (64) wife of Madan Ram, Beena (31) wife of Kundan Nath, Jagdish (22) son of Shankar Nath, Kalavati Devi (55) wife Shankarnath, Jeevan Giri (35) son of Narayan Giri, Munni Devi (45) wife of Narayan Giri, Champa Goswami (20) daughter of Narayan Giri and Vinod Giri (24) son of Narayan Giri.

Read More

  1. "A Big Ball Of Fire": Eyewitnesses Recount Fireworks Explosion During Kerala Temple Festival
  2. Haryana: Train Coach Catches Fire as Firecrackers Burst, Passengers Jump in Panic, 4 Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOUSE FIRE IN BAIJNATHBAGESHWAR LATEST NEWSMANY PEOPLEBURNT DUE TO FIREDRUG ADDICT SETS HOUSE ON FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.