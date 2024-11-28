Dehradun Innova Crash: 17 Days On, Lone Survivor Yet to Regain Consciousness

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police are anxiously waiting for the lone eyewitness to the horrific Dehradun Innova car crash to regain consciousness. Despite 17 days in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), doctors say the condition of their patient, who is also the lone survivor of the accident, remains unchanged, leaving hope hanging by a thread.

The accident, that took lives of six, including four youths and two women, took place on the intervening night of November 11 and 12, when a high speed Innova car crashed with a parked container truck. Siddhesh Agarwal, the lone survivor, was critically injured and was rushed to Synergy Hospital.

“17 days have passed but the condition of Agarwal has not improved. We are closely monitoring his condition but he is not showing no signs of recovery,” doctors said.

Police praying for their lone eye-witness

Meanwhile, Police is also waiting for their only witness in the case to gain his conscience so that what exactly happened on that night leading to the deadly crash is revealed. During their initial investigation, police had suggested “a water bottle might have stuck beneath the brake leading to this deadly mishap.” However, police believe that the picture will be clear only when Agarwal testifies before them. “We are waiting for his recovery so that the case can be brought to its logical end,” they said.

Father’s Plea

With hands folded, Siddhesh's father Vipin Kumar, is praying for his son’s recovery while requesting youth to be careful on the roads.

According to him, being careful on roads can avoid such accidents. “Agarwal had completed B.Com degree from a college in Dehradun and had recently joined our family business,” Kumar said, adding that the accident had shattered the whole family.