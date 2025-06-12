ETV Bharat / state

Five Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Dehradun

Five Bangladeshi nationals were deported who were residing illegally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Five Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Dehradun
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST

Dehradun: In a joint action, Dehradun police, along with Border Security Force (BSF), deported five Bangladeshi nationals - four women and one man, who were residing illegally in the city. The group was handed over to the Bangladeshi agency at the Bangladesh border on June 10.

According to sources, during the verification campaign on May 20, during a joint operation conducted by the Police and STF, five suspected Bangladeshi residents were detained from the Kotwali Patel Nagar area.

During the joint interrogation, sufficient evidence was found that all five persons were Bangladeshi citizens. Following standard procedures and government directives, the individuals were placed in custody at the 40th Battalion facility in Haridwar pending deportation.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, a special police team was formed to facilitate the deportation process. After continuous coordination with BSF officials, the five individuals were handed over to the concerned Bangladeshi agency at the border.

