Five Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Dehradun

Dehradun: In a joint action, Dehradun police, along with Border Security Force (BSF), deported five Bangladeshi nationals - four women and one man, who were residing illegally in the city. The group was handed over to the Bangladeshi agency at the Bangladesh border on June 10.

According to sources, during the verification campaign on May 20, during a joint operation conducted by the Police and STF, five suspected Bangladeshi residents were detained from the Kotwali Patel Nagar area.

During the joint interrogation, sufficient evidence was found that all five persons were Bangladeshi citizens. Following standard procedures and government directives, the individuals were placed in custody at the 40th Battalion facility in Haridwar pending deportation.