Uttarakhand Court Sentences Trio To Death In E-rickshaw Driver Murder Case; 2 Others Get Life Sentence

Dehradun: A court in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has sentenced three men to death and two others to life sentences in connection with the November 2022 murder of an e-rickshaw driver in Guchhupani area of capital.

The court of First Sessions Judge Mahesh Chandra Kushwaha sentenced the prime accused Arshad, Shahrukh and Ravi Kashyap to death. A fine of Rs 25,000 each has also been imposed on them. Two other accused Sabir and Raees were sentenced to life after being convicted on charges of plotting the murder. A fine of Rs 25,000 each has also been imposed on them.

The Chilling Murder Case

The case relates to the murder of the e-rickshaw driver by three hitmen hired by the paramour of the victim's wife along with his friend.

According to the prosecution, Sabir, the deceased victim's paramour and his friend Raees hired the three hitmen Arshad, Shahrukh and Ravi Kashyap, who they offered Rs 2 lakh to kill the e-rickshaw driver. Shahrukh, a resident of his village Baghpat included his two other accomplices Arshad and Ravi Kashyap in the plan. According to the prosecution, the trio stayed at a lodge in Vikasnagar, Dehradun district on November 26. The next day, on November 27, Raees called the three hitmen to Shimla bypass Mehuwala at 11 am where he showed them the target.

The same day, the contract killers rented the victim's e-rickshaw to Buddha Temple and FRI. On November 28, 2022, Arshad again called the e-rickshaw driver from his number about a booking for Guchhupani. The victim took all three in the e-rickshaw from ISBT to Guchhupani where all four drank alcohol. On the evening of the same day, accused Ravi Kashyap hit the e-rickshaw driver on the head with a stone. When he fell down, accused Arshad and Shahrukh also crushed his head with a stone leading to his death according to the police.

Horrific Murder Video Shot On Phone

According to investigators, the hitmen came to Guchhupanni Chowk on foot from where they headed to ISBT and later booked a vehicle for their respective homes. Murder accused Raees had given Rs 20,000 in advance to all three. The remaining amount was to be given after the murder. The accused also shot a video, which police recovered from the phone of one of the accused.