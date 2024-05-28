Uttarakhand: Couple, Daughter Killed; Son Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Almora

Almora: A couple and their daughter were killed while their son was injured as their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district this morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9 am when the couple and their two children were travelling from Roorkee to Devghat. The 11-year-old boy is undergoing treatment at Almora Hospital, police said.

Almora SDRF inspector Rajesh Joshi said on information about the accident, a team reached the spot and found that the car had fallen into a 300-metre-deep gorge.

"When our team reached to rescue the victims, the couple and the girl had already collapsed and were severely injured while the boy was found shouting out for help. The boy too had suffered injuries and was rescued out of the car first after which, he was taken to the hospital," Joshi said.

The others were then pulled out from the damaged car one after another. All three had succumbed to their injuries on the spot, he said

The deceased have been identified as Munendra Singh, his wife Shashi Saini and nine-year-old daughter Aditi. The injured 11-years-old boy has been identified as Arnav.

"It is likely that the family, native of Mohanpura in Civil Line of Roorkee, was going to Almora for sightseeing. It is not yet clear as how the accident happened. The district police have informed their relatives in Roorkee, who have left for the spot and the bodies will be handed over to them after post-mortem," he added.

District authorities have urged tourists to check whether their drivers have experience in driving on hilly roads or not.