ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Congress To Gherao State Assembly Over UCC's Live-In Provision

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday announced that the party will gherao the state assembly on February 20 in protest against the provision of live-in relationships in the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Announcing this in a press conference, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Karan Mahara said that his party will collect public opinion on this issue and send it to the President through a memorandum.

Mahara stated that the provision of live-in relationships in the UCC is against the dignity and culture of Uttarakhand, and Congress strongly opposes it. He said that to warn the state government, the party will gherao the state assembly on February 20 in protest.

The state Congress President mentioned that the party will gather public opinion on this issue through a state-wide movement. He said that a draft form has been prepared to collect public opinion, which will then be sent to the President in the form of a memorandum.