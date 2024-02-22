Uttarakhand Congress Opens Front Against Baba Ramdev Over Comments on Rahul Gandhi

Haldwani: Uttarakhand Congress has opened a front against Baba Ramdev for his controversial statement on Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi with former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Deputy Opposition Leader Bhuvan Kapri taking a dig at Ramdev for his proximity with the ruling saffron party.

Ramdev during the virtual inauguration of Raghunath Kirti Campus Central Sanskrit University in Devprayag, Uttarakhand by PM Modi on Tuesday, 20 February lavished praise on Modi while taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Ramdev said that PM Modi “remains in election mode throughout the year while Rahul Gandhi, who sometimes goes to Italy, sometimes to his grandparents' place, sometimes to the gym, sometimes to eat in hotels, is active only in elections”.

Slamming Ramdev for the political statement, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said that Ramdev was “not a Baba but a businessman”. Deputy Opposition Leader Bhuvan Kapri hit out at Ramdev.”First up, he is not Baba Ramdev, but Lalaram Dev, he should remember that. Hitting back at Ramdev for his statement about PM Modi's “election mode”, Kapri said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, but he works 365 days for the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

“It is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if the people of the country have elected him as the Prime Minister, then he should use the 365 days for the people of the country. The people have elected the Prime Minister to work for the country but the Prime Minister works for the Bharatiya Janata Party for 365 days,” Kapri said in a two-pronged attack on Ramdev and PM Modi.

Raising questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, he said that the Prime Minister “is the first leader in the country who talks about his thoughts even before the elections and also after the elections, but he does not listen to the people's Mann Ki Baat”. He said that India's debt has increased from Rs 65000 crore to Rs 205000 crore in the last 10 years.

“Out of 140 crore population in our country, 80 crore are below the poverty line, then the question arises how our country will become the fifth biggest economy in the world,” he said. Hitting out at Ramdev, Kapri said, “He has to do his business, but Baba Ramdev is doing business with the rights of the country”.