Violence In West Bengal Over Waqf Act 'Outright Hooliganism', says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed the violence over Waqf Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad as 'outright hooliganism'.

He said such incidents should be condemned. The Chief Minister said the Waqf Amendment Act will help free land grabbed by miscreants in the name of Waqf Boards. He said people of the country will not tolerate any act of violence over the Act at any cost. "Stringent action must be taken against the perpetrators," Dhami said. Earlier this month, Dhami had said the country wanted the Waqf Act. He had hailed the Act as a significant move towards ensuring transparency, justice and towards protection of constitutional rights for all citizens. The Chief Minister had said Act is not targeted at any specific community but aims to safeguard the rights of all citizens.

Speaking at the Uniform Civil Code Aabhaar Sammelan, organised by Dr BR Ambedkar Mahamanch in Haridwar, the Chief Minister paid tributes to father of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedrao Ambedkar and wished people on Ambedkar Jayanti.

He said the Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar gives people of the country the right to live with dignity. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to realise the dreams of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar", he said. The Chief Minister further said the Uniform Civil Code, which has been implemented in Uttarakhand, is based on Article 44 of the Constitution which outlines the state's endeavor to secure a uniform civil code for all citizens across India. "The Uniform Civil Code that has been implemented in Uttarakhand is a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.