Uttarakhand CM Participates In 'Run For Unity' In Dehradun

Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the Open Run for Unity Cross Country race at the Pavilion Ground in Dehradun.

File photo of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday took part in the Open Run for Unity Cross Country race at the Pavilion Ground here. The race was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Dhami spoke about the role played by Patel in the country's freedom struggle and the accession of the princely states to India post Independence. Describing Patel as the leader who embodied the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", the chief minister said he dedicated every moment of his life for the unity and integrity of the country.

"His life inspires us to serve the nation," Dhami said. The Run for Unity is organised every year on October 31 on the birth anniversary of Patel, who served as the first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950.

However, due to its coincidence with Diwali this year, it is being organised on October 29 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme, Dhami said. Sardar Patel realised the dream of Akhand Bharat through his strong will, foresight and political wisdom. By uniting more than 560 princely states, Patel made India a strong nation, he said.

