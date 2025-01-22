Uttarakhand CM Dhami Defends UCC, Cites Ambedkar’s Vision Amid Owaisi’s Muslim Bias Allegations

Dehradun: Despite being labelled as “Anti-Muslim” by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the Dhami Cabinet having already approved the regulation.
Owaisi, on January 21, while responding to a question about Uttarakhand’s UCC implementation in Lucknow, alleged, “The Law aims to curb Muslims’ rights to practice religious customs regarding marriage, divorce, and inheritance.” Responding to Owaisi’s claims, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami defended the UCC, claiming, “It is consistent with Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, a clause promoted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.” Dhami responded to these remarks during his visit to Delhi.
“We are implementing what the Constitution envisions. Our government formed a draft committee, consulted stakeholders extensively, and crafted the UCC to ensure equality for all,” said Dhami.
Taking a swipe at Owaisi, Dhami remarked that some individuals, acting as “custodians of votes,” are spreading misinformation and attempting to provoke communities. “UCC does not target any group but aims to uphold equality, particularly for women, who constitute half the population,” Dhami clarified.
During the interaction, Dhami also expressed confidence in the BJP’s performance in Uttarakhand’s upcoming municipal elections. “The people of Devbhoomi have consistently blessed the BJP. After a triple-engine government, Uttarakhand is witnessing accelerated development, and the BJP will emerge victorious,” he claimed.
Dhami, campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections, made these comments while supporting BJP candidate Poonam Sharma in Wazirpur constituency. The Uttarakhand municipal election campaign concluded on Tuesday evening, and Dhami shifted focus to Delhi to bolster the BJP’s prospects.
