Uttarakhand CM Dhami Approves CBI Probe Into UKSSSC Paper Leak Case
The CM had on Monday met the protesting youths and assured them of a CBI probe.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:54 AM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday approved the recommendation for a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak in a graduate-level examination last week.
The CM on Monday met youths who had been protesting for eight days at the Parade Ground here against the alleged paper leak and assured them of a CBI probe. The youths had suspended their protest following the CM’s assurance.
युवाओं की योग्यता, प्रतिभा, क्षमता के साथ कोई अन्याय नहीं कर सकता। युवाओं की मांग के अनुरूप CBI जांच की संस्तुति की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/iXxydCiTWz— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 1, 2025
On September 21, photos of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission exam question paper were leaked, and screenshots of the same were circulated on several social media platforms. Following the paper leak, hundreds of young aspirants sat on a sit-in protest near the Parade Ground in Dehradun.
The Uttarakhand government has appointed retired High Court judge Justice BS Verma to supervise the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the leak. The five-member SIT was constituted on September 24, 2025, under the leadership of Jaya Baluni, Superintendent of Police, Rural Dehradun. It has been tasked with investigating the widespread cheating scandal that has rocked the state.
According to CM Dhami, this government approval for a CBI probe was taken keeping in mind the interests of the youth and transparency in their future.
The Uttarakhand police had earlier arrested Khalid Malik, the alleged mastermind in the case, from Haridwar, and significant information was obtained from his mobile phone. Khalid's sister has also been arrested. Khalid had appeared as a candidate from the same examination centre in Haridwar.
According to the police, Khalid had taken a photo of the question paper from the examination centre and sent it to Sabia, who forwarded the questions to Suman, an assistant professor in Tehri, and obtained the answers.
