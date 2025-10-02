ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Approves CBI Probe Into UKSSSC Paper Leak Case

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday approved the recommendation for a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak in a graduate-level examination last week.

The CM on Monday met youths who had been protesting for eight days at the Parade Ground here against the alleged paper leak and assured them of a CBI probe. The youths had suspended their protest following the CM’s assurance.

On September 21, photos of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission exam question paper were leaked, and screenshots of the same were circulated on several social media platforms. Following the paper leak, hundreds of young aspirants sat on a sit-in protest near the Parade Ground in Dehradun.