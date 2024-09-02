ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Class 10 Girl Accuses Teacher Of Molesting Her, Sending Obscene Pics On Instagram

Haldwani: A class 10 student of a school in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has lodged a police complaint accusing a teacher of molesting her and sending her inappropriate photographs on her social media accounts.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. "The girl's family had lodged a complaint against the teacher at Kotwali police station. Based on which, a case has been registered and investigations are underway," Umesh Malik, officer of Kotwal police station said.

According to the complaint, the accused, who taught in the same school, had been harassing the girl for the past few days. He allegedly molested the minor in school, talked to her in a sexually explicit manner and also sent her obscene photographs on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Distressed over this, the minor had informed the Road Hunter Group, a private organisation working for women and children's safety, at their helpline number.