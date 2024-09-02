ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Class 10 Girl Accuses Teacher Of Molesting Her, Sending Obscene Pics On Instagram

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A case has been registered under POCSO Act against a school teacher, who allegedly molested a class 10 student, talked to her in a sexually explicit manner and sent her obscene photographs.

Uttarakhand: Class 10 Girl Accuses Teacher Of Molesting Her, Sending Obscene Pics On Instagram
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Haldwani: A class 10 student of a school in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has lodged a police complaint accusing a teacher of molesting her and sending her inappropriate photographs on her social media accounts.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. "The girl's family had lodged a complaint against the teacher at Kotwali police station. Based on which, a case has been registered and investigations are underway," Umesh Malik, officer of Kotwal police station said.

According to the complaint, the accused, who taught in the same school, had been harassing the girl for the past few days. He allegedly molested the minor in school, talked to her in a sexually explicit manner and also sent her obscene photographs on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Distressed over this, the minor had informed the Road Hunter Group, a private organisation working for women and children's safety, at their helpline number.

After receiving the girl's complaint, members of the Road Hunter Group contacted her and took her to the local police station. Subsequently, a complaint was registered by her family at the Kotwali police station.

Police said that a case has been lodged against the teacher under POCSO Act.

Read more

11-Yr-Old Disabled Girl Molested In Park Near Thane Hospital, Accused Held

Haldwani: A class 10 student of a school in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has lodged a police complaint accusing a teacher of molesting her and sending her inappropriate photographs on her social media accounts.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. "The girl's family had lodged a complaint against the teacher at Kotwali police station. Based on which, a case has been registered and investigations are underway," Umesh Malik, officer of Kotwal police station said.

According to the complaint, the accused, who taught in the same school, had been harassing the girl for the past few days. He allegedly molested the minor in school, talked to her in a sexually explicit manner and also sent her obscene photographs on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Distressed over this, the minor had informed the Road Hunter Group, a private organisation working for women and children's safety, at their helpline number.

After receiving the girl's complaint, members of the Road Hunter Group contacted her and took her to the local police station. Subsequently, a complaint was registered by her family at the Kotwali police station.

Police said that a case has been lodged against the teacher under POCSO Act.

Read more

11-Yr-Old Disabled Girl Molested In Park Near Thane Hospital, Accused Held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIRL ACCUSES TEACHER OF MOLESTINGMOLESTED A CLASS 10 STUDENTACCUSING A TEACHER OF MOLESTING HERHALDWANI STUDENT MOLESTATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.