Uttarakhand: Chlorine Gas Leak In Nainital Leads To Evacuation, 3 Hospitalised

Nainital: A chlorine gas leak from a cylinder at the Sukhatal Pump House in Nainital on Thursday led to a significant emergency response and the hospitalisation of three individuals. The incident occurred around midday when a 50-kilogram chlorine cylinder, used for water filtration at the Jal Sansthan pump house, began leaking, causing widespread concern and health issues in the area.

According to officials, the gas leas prompted an immediate and coordinated response from various emergency services, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, administration and medical teams.

By late evening, the leak had become severe, with the foul smell of chlorine becoming unbearable for residents, who then reported the situation to authorities.

Nainital District Magistrate Varuna Goyal confirmed that approximately 100 residents from 25 to 30 nearby houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Three individuals were admitted to BD Pandey District Hospital after showing symptoms of vomiting and nausea caused by the chlorine exposure. An additional three people were treated at the scene.

Efforts to contain the situation included the rapid deployment of fire and police personnel to manage the evacuation and mitigate further exposure.