Uttarakhand Chief Secretary's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Due To Inclement Weather

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A helicopter with Uttarakhand chief secretary Radha Raturi on board made an emergency landing in Ramnagar on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions.

The helicopter landed on Ramnagar College grounds and Raturi rested in the college for sometime before heading for Dehradun.

According to officials, Raturi had gone on a visit to Nainital, where she made a courtesy call on Chief Justice of the High Court, Ritu Bahri. As per schedule, she was returning to Dehradun, when bad weather conditions forced her helicopter to make an emergency landing on the grounds of Ramnagar College.

After being appointed as the chief secretary, this was Raturi's first visit to Nainital. After interacting with the journalists in Nainital she had left for Dehradun in a helicopter.