Uttarakhand Chief Secretary's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Due To Inclement Weather

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

IAS Radha Raturi, who is the first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand, was returning to Dehradun from Nainital when her helicopter had to make an emergency landing due to inclement weather conditions. She halted at Ramnagar College for sometime and then left for Dehradun.

Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand chief secretary (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A helicopter with Uttarakhand chief secretary Radha Raturi on board made an emergency landing in Ramnagar on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions.

The helicopter landed on Ramnagar College grounds and Raturi rested in the college for sometime before heading for Dehradun.

According to officials, Raturi had gone on a visit to Nainital, where she made a courtesy call on Chief Justice of the High Court, Ritu Bahri. As per schedule, she was returning to Dehradun, when bad weather conditions forced her helicopter to make an emergency landing on the grounds of Ramnagar College.

After being appointed as the chief secretary, this was Raturi's first visit to Nainital. After interacting with the journalists in Nainital she had left for Dehradun in a helicopter.

The local administration was informed about the emergency landing of the chief secretary's helicopter. On information, officers of the administration reached the college grounds before she landed.

Ramnagar sub-district magistrate Rahul Shah said that today the Chief Secretary was on a visit to Nainital for a programme. Due to adverse weather conditions on her way back, her helicopter had to make an emergency landing. After a brief halt at Ramnagar College, Raturi left for Dehradun in the chopper sometime later.

