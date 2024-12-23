ETV Bharat / state

Dhami Inaugurates Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Dehradun

CM said the construction of two automated parking and one ground-floor parking will provide relief from traffic jams and also save time and resources.

A view of the newly inaugurated electric vehicle charging station
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 74 projects worth Rs 188.07 crore, including four electric vehicle charging stations, two automated parking and one ground-floor parking.

Addressing the event here, the chief minister said the construction of two automated parking and one ground-floor parking at a cost of about Rs 11 crore will provide relief from traffic jams and also save time and resources.

The chief minister said four EV charging stations have been inaugurated in the city with the resolve to keep Dehradun free from air pollution. He said the process of setting up electric vehicle charging stations is going on at seven other places as well.

Read More

  1. 91 Per Cent Of Smart City Projects Have Been Completed Across India: MoHUA
  2. Maharashtra, AP, TN, UP And Rajasthan Top Five States Registering Cost Overrun Of Central Projects

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 74 projects worth Rs 188.07 crore, including four electric vehicle charging stations, two automated parking and one ground-floor parking.

Addressing the event here, the chief minister said the construction of two automated parking and one ground-floor parking at a cost of about Rs 11 crore will provide relief from traffic jams and also save time and resources.

The chief minister said four EV charging stations have been inaugurated in the city with the resolve to keep Dehradun free from air pollution. He said the process of setting up electric vehicle charging stations is going on at seven other places as well.

Read More

  1. 91 Per Cent Of Smart City Projects Have Been Completed Across India: MoHUA
  2. Maharashtra, AP, TN, UP And Rajasthan Top Five States Registering Cost Overrun Of Central Projects

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING STATIONSUTTARAKHAND CM PUSHKAR DHAMIDEHRADUNUTTARAKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.