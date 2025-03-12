Uttarakhand's Chidiyapur Centre: A 'Jail' Where Man-Eater Leopards 'Fast' For A Day Every Week

Haridwar: For years, Mona, Dara and a dozen other leopards have been confined to a one-of-its-kind 'jail' - Chidiyapur wildlife transit and rehabilitation centre of Uttarakhand forest department - for being ferocious man-eaters. Once notorious for their attacks on humans, these predators are now under the constant supervision of forest officials, in an approach to ensure both wildlife preservation and human safety.

The Chidiyapur Centre, which spreads over 35 hectares along the Najibabad Road, was actually set up for treatment of injured animals. However, over the years, it gradually became a sanctuary for man-eater leopards who are perceived as a threat to human habitat. This centre is now home to 14 such predators captured and brought from places like Pauri, Joshimath, Kotdwar and Haridwar. These big cats are now spending days and nights under the watchful eyes of the forest department.

Wildlife transit and rehabilitation centre, Chidiyapur (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, the forest department had set up enclosures which could accommodate only six leopards in this rescue centre, but gradually as their count increased, the capacity was enhanced to house more than 16 leopards. However, the forest department is considering measures to upgrade it further so that more leopards can be kept here.

Releasing Them Back In Wild Is Dangerous

As per reports, the leopards currently living in these enclosures include Rocky, Joshi, Mona, Ruby, Dara and Simba. Before this, six leopards including Heena and Sundar died after completing their lifespan. Led by senior venerinary officer Dr Amit Dhyani, the team of forest department has been taking care of these man-eater leopards for over a decade now.

Man-eater leopards at Chidiyapur Rescue Centre In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

"Initially, it was challenging to control these predators, but they have now become accustomed to their enclosure. We ensure they undergo routine medical checkups and maintain proper diet for their well-being. We have seen change in their behaviour and they are leading a peaceful life. But it is not ideal to release them back in the wild as it can become dangerous for humans," Dhyani said.

Monitoring by Veterinary officers at Chidiyapur Rescue Centre In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Leopards Living Longer Than Their Lifespan

The lifespan of leopards is usually around 10-12 years but those in the centre are active even beyond their lifespan because of proper food and medical attention. One among them is Mona, who was brought here at the age of four after she preyed on four people in Pauri. She is now over 15 years old, completely healthy, and accustomed to the environment, the officer said.

Similarly, Dara, the predator brought from Pokhal after killing three people is confined to the rescue centre. Weighing over 80 KG, Dara is healthy, active, but it will never return to the wild again, stated Dhyani.

Man-eater leopards at Chidiyapur Rescue Centre In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Man-eater leopards at Chidiyapur Rescue Centre In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Leopards 'Fast' On Tuesdays

Interestingly, a unique routine is maintained at the centre which ensures that these man-eaters fast for a day every week, on Tuesday. Doctors said that fasting is beneficial for both humans as well as animals. "One day of fasting keeps the body healthy. Except Tuesday, on all other days, these leopards are fed a variety of meat at regular intervals, for which around 7-8 caretakers are always on duty," Dhyani said.

"Currently, there are two experienced doctors and experts monitoring their health condition. The animals are well taken care of with food, water and medical checkup from time to time, but we are trying to provide better facilities for these leopards. After the expansion of the rehabilitation centre, more leopards can be brought here," said Forest department SDO Poonam Silauri.

