Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra Begins: Check Route Map, Registration Process And Other Details

Dehradun: Devotion echoed through the mountains as the Chardham Yatra in Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand, considered one of India's most sacred pilgrimages, commenced on Wednesday. Coinciding with the pious Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi district were the first to open for the summer season. Soon, Yamunotri Dham also threw open its doors as thousands of devotees embarked on their much-awaited spiritual journey to the revered temples.

As per officials, Kedarnath Dham will open on Friday (May 2), followed by Badrinath on May 4. Pilgrims are advised to follow detailed guide to the complete route map, registration process, helpline numbers and other necessary information related to the Chardham Yatra.

Chardham Yatra Route Map

The pilgrimage starts from Haridwar, known as the Hari's Gate or the Gateway to Hari (God). From Haridwar, the route proceeds to Rishikesh. The first destination on the route is Yamunotri Dham in Uttarkashi district. After darshan at Yamunotri Dham, pilgrims proceed to Gangotri Dham, which is also in Uttarkashi.

After visiting Yamunotri and Gangotri, devotees travel to Kedarnath Dham. The journey to Baba Kedar's abode starts from Rishikesh. After visiting Kedarnath, the final stop is Badrinath Dham, which marks the completion of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Yamunotri And Gangotri In Uttarkashi

For pilgrims traveling from Delhi, one has to cover a distance of about 220 KM to reach Haridwar. From there, Rishikesh is just 25 KM away. Yamunotri can be reached via Dehradun, Barkot and Janakichatti. After visiting Yamunotri, pilgrims have to return to Barkot and then head to Gangotri Dham via Uttarkashi.

Yatra Concludes In Badrinath

To reach Kedarnath Dham, one has to travel from Rishikesh to Rudraprayag via Devprayag and Srinagar. From Rudraprayag, the route splits in two directions. After crossing Alaknanda, the road along the Mandakini river bank via Guptkashi and Gaurikund leads to Kedarnath. To visit Badrinath Dham, one has to travel via Karnaprayag, Chamoli and Joshimath along the bank of Alaknanda.

Helpline numbers for Chardham Yatra 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Chardham Yatra 2025 Registration

One can register in online as well as offline mode. Online registrations can be done from home or any other place, while for offline registration, over 60 centers have been set up - 30 in Dehradun, 20 in Haridwar and 20 in Rishikesh, all in different places along the yatra route. Documents required for registration include valid ID proof, a recent photograph and a medical certificate.

Registration Checkpoints

Registrations of pilgrims visiting Yamunotri are being checked at Barkot. For Gangotri, verification is done at Hina. Documents of those heading to Kedarnath will be inspected at Sonprayag, while Badrinath pilgrims are being checked at Pandukeshwar.

