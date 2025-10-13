ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Upgradation Of Anganwadi Centres, Special Session For Silver Jubliee Year

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday approved eight proposals in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The meeting began at 10:30 AM at the Dehradun Secretariat and lasted for about three hours. Decisions with regard to women's empowerment, medical education, housing, finance were taken.

Upgradation of Mini Anganwadi Centres

The Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Subordinate Supervisor Service Rules 2021 were amended. Following the instructions of the Government of India, all mini Anganwadi centres operating in the state will be upgraded to full Anganwadi centres.

Exemptions in Raipur Freeze Zone

Exemptions were granted for the construction of small houses and shops within the freeze zone imposed in Raipur and the surrounding areas.

Transfer Benefits for Health Workers

Health workers and health supervisors will receive the benefit of one transfer during their entire service period after completing five years of service.

Amendment to the Uniform Civil Code

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has been amended. In addition to Aadhaar, Nepali and Bhutanese citizenship certificates will also be considered valid. Foreigner registration will also be considered valid for Tibetan citizens.