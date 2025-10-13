Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Upgradation Of Anganwadi Centres, Special Session For Silver Jubliee Year
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday approved eight proposals in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The meeting began at 10:30 AM at the Dehradun Secretariat and lasted for about three hours. Decisions with regard to women's empowerment, medical education, housing, finance were taken.
Upgradation of Mini Anganwadi Centres
The Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Subordinate Supervisor Service Rules 2021 were amended. Following the instructions of the Government of India, all mini Anganwadi centres operating in the state will be upgraded to full Anganwadi centres.
Exemptions in Raipur Freeze Zone
Exemptions were granted for the construction of small houses and shops within the freeze zone imposed in Raipur and the surrounding areas.
Transfer Benefits for Health Workers
Health workers and health supervisors will receive the benefit of one transfer during their entire service period after completing five years of service.
Amendment to the Uniform Civil Code
The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has been amended. In addition to Aadhaar, Nepali and Bhutanese citizenship certificates will also be considered valid. Foreigner registration will also be considered valid for Tibetan citizens.
Relaxation in Inter-Departmental Movement
Under the Personnel Department, employees who have completed 50 per cent of their service in a post are eligible for one relaxation during their service period. However, some departments had different provisions for moving from one department to another to higher positions. The cabinet has decided that the relaxation will be available for moving from one service to another.
Approval for Culture and Legislative Department Deviation
The Chief Minister approved the prorogation of the Culture and Legislative Department through a deviation, which was presented before the Cabinet.
Special Session for State’s Silver Jubilee
It has been decided to hold a special session to mark the 25th year of Uttarakhand’s formation, celebrating its silver jubilee. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been authorised to finalise the session dates.
Dividend Policy for Public Sector Undertakings
Under the dividend distribution policy for public sector undertakings in Uttarakhand, it was stipulated that 15 per cent of the after-tax profit of public sector undertaking corporations must be given to the state government. The Cabinet has approved this provision.
