Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Amendments To Anti-Conversion Law

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the anti-conversion law to make it harsher, with stringent provisions like punishment up to life imprisonment and heavy fines being added to the new bill.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, official sources said.

According to the bill, apart from strict punishment for illegal religious conversion, provisions such as a ban on propaganda through digital media and protection of victims have been added, they said.

The definition of inducement has been expanded in the bill to include gifts, cash/goods benefits, employment, free education, promise of marriage, hurting religious faith or glorifying another religion, categorising all of them as crimes.