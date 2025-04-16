Sub-Registrars Authorised To Carry Out Marriage, Divorce Registrations Under UCC In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: To help couples to register their marriage or divorce with ease under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Uttarakhand government has authorised the sub-registrars of the Stamp and Registration Department to carry out the process.

Following the Cabinet decision on Tuesday, along with property will, marriage and divorce can be registered at the sub-registrar (deputy registrar) offices across the districts. This will make it easier for people to get registrations done at their nearest locations.

The state government will soon conduct registration related training for the sub-registrars. An action plan in this regard has already been taken.

On government's behalf, the gram panchayat development officer has been designated as the sub-registrar and the SDM has been designated as the registrar at the village level. Along with this, the executive officer in the nagar panchayat and nagar palika has been made the sub-registrar and the SDM the registrar. In the same sequence, the tax superintendents in the municipal corporation have been designated as sub-registrars and the municipal commissioner the registrar. This apart, chief executive officer in the Cantt area has been made the registrar and the officer nominated by him is the sub-registrar. IAS officer V Shanmugam is handling the responsibility of the Registrar General of UCC.

The UCC came into force on January 27 and till now, 21 couples have registered for live-in relationships. A total of 66,365 couples have registered for marriage and 62 for divorce. This apart, 207 people have registered their property will.

Notably, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the first to register his marriage under UCC. The then chief secretary Radha Raturi had handed over the marriage registration certificate to CM. Among others who registered under UCC on the first day were Nikita Negi Rawat, Manoj Rawat, Anjana Rawat, Meenakshi and Anjali.