Uttarakhand Bus Driver Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Driving, Two Injured

Ramnagar: A Ramnagar bus met with an accident after the bus driver suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, lost control of the bus steering, hit a tree, and stopped in a pit, officials said. The incident took place in the Nainital district here on Monday at around 11 am, in which the bus driver, including a passenger, was injured, officials added.

Soon after receiving the information, the police team, along with the Transport Corporation, officials reached the spot to investigate the matter. The police said that a bus carrying 38 passengers from the Ramnagar depot of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation left for Gurgaon via Delhi at around 11 am.

Subsequently, the bus driver, Shahid, a resident of Moradabad, lost control of the bus steering near Haldua ahead of Pirumdara after his health deteriorated, the police added.

Along with the driver, a passenger named Mukeem, who is a resident of Ramnagar, was also injured and has been admitted to the government hospital here for treatment, they added.

According to the injured passenger, Mukeem, he was sitting on the bus; at that time, the health condition of the bus driver suddenly deteriorated, and he lost control of the bus steering.

According to Dr Sagir of the Ram Dutt Joshi Government Combined Hospital Ramnagar, two people were injured in the bus accident. The 40-year-old driver Shahid's blood pressure is currently very high, and the other passenger is undergoing treatment, the doctor added.